videos Watch: Robert Pattinson’s Batman consults Barry Keoghan’s Joker in deleted scene Director Matt Reeves released the scene, in which Batman seeks the Joker’s help in learning the identity of the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Batman (2022) | Warner Bros Play The deleted scene from The Batman (2022).Also read:‘The Batman’ review: Robert Pattinson leads a visually stunning reboot We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Batman Robert Pattinson Barry Keoghan