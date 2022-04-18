Viral Video Watch: Farewell video lets Scrat from ‘Ice Age’ have his acorn Blue Sky Studios, the animation company that created ‘Ice Age’, was closed by Disney in 2021 due to financial constraints. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago Scrat in Ice Age | Blue Sky Studios In the final days of @BlueSkyStudios, a small team of artists came together to do one final shot. This shot is a farewell, a send-off on our own terms ------ Blue Sky Studios 🌰#IceAge #IceAgeScratTaleshttps://t.co/CA3klgo98x pic.twitter.com/tkcXwyLcMS— Disney Television Animation News (@DisneyTVANews) April 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Blue Sky Studios Ice Age Scrat Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio