Movie trailers 'Belashuru' trailer: Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta return for 'Belaseshe' sequel Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's follow-up to their Bengali blockbuster will be released on May 20. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Swatilekha Sengupta in Belashuru (2022) | Windows Productions Play Belashuru (2022).