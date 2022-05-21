Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller’s first film since Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), has premiered at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The official synopsis: “A scholar, content with life, encounters a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither would have expected.”

The first trailer reveals the principal cast, including Tilda Swinton as the scholar Alithea Binnie and Idris Elba as the djinn, and the film’s fantasy-laden universe.

Miller and co-writer August Gore have based the screenplay on AS Byatt’s short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye. The crew includes cinematographer John Seale, editor Margaret Sixel, hair and composer Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL. Three Thousand Years of Longing is aiming for an August 31 release in theatres.