The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, was released today during the T20 finale match. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios and stars Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The original film, from 1994, stars Tom Hanks as a slow-witted and large-hearted man whose personal experiences parallel some of America’s most important political and social events, including the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal. Apart from Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump stars Robin Wright as the hero’s life-long love and Sally Field as his mother.

The Hindi remake has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. The “Life is like a box of chocolates” line is now “Life is like a golgappa. One is never enough.”

Khan plays the titular hero, a Sikh, while Mona Singh plays his mother and Kareena Kapoor his love Roopa. The songs have been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film will be released in cinemas on August 11.