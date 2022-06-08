Movie trailers Watch: ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ sees the return of Vidyut Jammwal’s protector Faruk Kabir’s sequel to the direct-to-streamer ‘Khuda Haafiz’ will be out in cinemas on July 8. The cast includes Shivaleeka Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha. Scroll Staff An hour ago Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha (2022) | Zee Studios/Cinergy/Panorama Studios Play Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha Vidyut Jammwal Faruk Kabir