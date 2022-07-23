The trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released at San Diego Comic-Con International on Friday. The Amazon Prime Video series, based on JRR Tolkien’s novel The Lord of the Rings, will be premiered on September 2.

One episode will be released every week in English as well as several Indian languages. The show will explore the events leading up to the first film in the series, The Fellowship of the Ring (2001).

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” a press release stated. “From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The showrunners are JD Payne and Patrick McKay, while the directors are JA Bayona, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brandstrom. The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards and Trystan Gravelle.