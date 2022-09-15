Streaming ‘Shantaram’ trailer: Charlie Hunnam leads web series based on the Gregory David Roberts novel Steve Lightfoot’s series, directed by Bharat Nalluri, is set in Mumbai in the 1980s. Three of 12 episodes will be released on Apple TV+ on October 14. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram (2022) | Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content’s AC Studios/Apple TV+ Play Shantaram (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shantaram series Gregory David Roberts Charlie Hunnam