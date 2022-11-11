Movie trailers ‘John Wick – Chapter 4’ trailer: Keanu Reeves’s deadly assassin is back for more mayhem Chad Stahelski’s film will be released in theatres on March 24, 2023. Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard and Ian McShane are in the cast. Scroll Staff Nov 11, 2022 · 01:59 am Keanu Reeves in John Wick – Chapter 4 (2023) | Thunder Road Pictures/87North Productions/Lionsgate Play John Wick – Chapter 4 (2023). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. John Wick – Chapter 4 trailer Chad Stahelski Keanu Reeves