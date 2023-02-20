Edward Berger’s anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Picture and Best Picture at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday. Nominated in a staggering 14 categories, the French/German Netflix release won a total of seven awards.

The second-best performer was Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, which picked up four awards. McDonagh’s existential comedy was nominated in 10 categories.

Russia’s ongoing military assault on Ukraine appears to have weighed on the minds of BAFTA voters (many attendees wore blue badges to show their support for Ukraine). Navalny, about the Russian dissident, won in the Documentary category, trumping the Indian entry All That Breathes.

The event in London, hosted by actor Richard E Grant, was graced by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The awards are being streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the BAFTA Film Awards. Courtesy Reuters.

In his opening monologue, the host made a pitch for more work by reading out his supposed resume: “Richard E Grant. Acting age range, 30-to-50, via deepfake. Like all actors here tonight, I can 100% ride a horse. I want you to know my favourite film of the year is whichever one you made.” He added, “I’m trying my best to make sure nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight.”

The time-and-space bending sci-fi drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (who direct as ‘the Daniels’), had 10 nominations but won only a single award for Editing.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis had nine nominations, including for lead actor Austin Butler. Todd Field’s Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a high-strung music conductor had five nominatiosn, followed by four each for Charlotte Wells’s Aftersun, Matt Reeves’s The Batman; Sophie Hyde’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger with his actors Feliz Kammerer and Albrecht Schuch. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters.

A mix-up in the Best Supporting Actress category led to presenter and CODA actor Troy Kotsur announcing She Said nominee Carey Mulligan as the winner instead of Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin. Deadline reported that “Condon’s name was on the card, but the sign language interpreter providing voiceover for the audience appeared to mistakenly announce Mulligan before rectifying the error.

Here is the full list of nominations and the winners (in bold).

Best film

Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

Also nominated

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Director

Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

Also nominated:

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Banshees of Inisherin writer-director Martin McDonagh. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters.

Original screenplay

Won: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Also nominated:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Also nominated

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Leading actress

Won: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Also nominated

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Won: Austin Butler, Elvis

Also nominated

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Tár star Cate Blanchett. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters.

Supporting actress

Won: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Also nominated

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

Won: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Also nominated

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Outstanding British film

Won: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Also nominated

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

The Banshees of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters.

Cinematography

Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend

Also nominated

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Won: Aftersun, Charlotte Wells

Also nominated

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Film not in the English language

Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

Also nominated

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Aftersun director Charlotte Wells. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters.

Documentary

Won: Navalny, Daniel Roher

Also nominated

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Animated film

Won: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Also nominated

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original score

Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Also nominated

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

Won: Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Also nominated

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Costume design

Won: Elvis, Catherine Martin

Also nominated

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

Won: Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers

Also nominated

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

Won: Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Also nominated

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Make-up and hair

Won: Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Also nominated

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Sound

Won: All Quiet on the Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prašil, Markus Stemler

Also nominated

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Special visual effects

Won: Avatar: The Way of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

Also nominated

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British short film

Won: An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White

Also nominated

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

British short animation

Won: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

Also nominated

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

EE Bafta rising star award (voted by the public)

Won: Emma Mackey

Also nominated

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim