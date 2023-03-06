A little over a year after Rocket Boys was premiered on SonyLIV, the show has returned for a second season. Rocket Boys is a fictionalised account of the efforts taken by scientists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai to kickstart India’s nuclear energy and space programmes.

Directed by Abhay Pannu and co-written by Abhay Koranne and Pannu, the first season starred Jim Sarbh as Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Sarabhai. Regina Cassandra played Mrinalini Sarabhai, Saba Azad portrayed Bhabha’s lover Pipsy, while Arjun Radhakrishnan depicted APJ Abdul Kalam. Other key actors included Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajit Kapur and Neha Chauhan.

The new season explores India’s secret mission to test its first nuclear bomb in Pokhran, Rajasthan, on May 18, 1974, under Indira Gandhi’s rule. The show, which will be premiered on March 16, also examines Bhabha’s death in a plane crash in 1966.

Play Rocket Boys (2023).

Also read:

‘Rocket Boys’ review: Dreams and drama as Indian science takes its first halting steps

‘Rocket Boys’ director on bringing alive Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai: ‘The story of a country’