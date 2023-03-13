Everything Everywhere All At Once was named Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, on Sunday . But for Indians watching the live telecast on Disney+ Hotstar, the evening’s biggest moments were the Oscars won by Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR (in the original song category) and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers (for short documentary).

Both RRR and The Elephant Whisperers are Indian productions. In the case of The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves is the first Indian to win in the category.

Show host Jimmy Kimmel, at the end of his opening monologue, was mock-dragged off stage to dancers dancing the hook step from Naatu Naatu. The song was also performed by singers Rahul Sipiligunj and Kaala Bhairava during the ceremony in Los Angeles to a standing ovation. Music composer MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, and choreographer Prem Rakhshit were in attendance.

Jimmy Kimmel at the 2023 Oscars. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Naatu Naatu is the first original song from an Indian production to win an Oscar. Slumdog Millionaire (2009), which had the Oscar winner Jai Ho by AR Rahman, is a British production.

Keeravani’s thank-you speech, which he sang out to the tune of The Carpenters song Top of the World, was easily among the best Oscar acceptance speeches of the year.

In a statement, NT Rama Rao Jr said , “ cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India. “



Chandrabose and MM Keeravani at the 2023 Oscars. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

In a historic first, India had three nominations at the Oscars. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was among five films competing in the long documentary format, but lost out to Daniel Roher’s Navalny, a profile of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

The Elephant Whisperers, about a pair of caretakers at a reserve in Tamil Nadu, won the Documentary Short Film award. In her acceptance speech, Gonsalves, flanked by her producer Guneet Monga, said, “I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with and finally, for coexistence.”

The awards proceeded without incident unlike in 2022, when Will Smith strode onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock after Rock made an off-colour remark about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. The shocking incident, which was televised live and interrupted the ceremony, resulted in a ban on Smith from attending the Oscars for ten years.

Kimmel made several references to The Slap during a ceremony marked by celebration of the movies and filled with heartfelt speeches. “We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me feel safe,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”

Among the presenters was Indian actor Deepika Padukone, who introduced the Naatu Naatu performance.

Deepika Padukone at the 2023 Oscars. Photo by Eric Gaillard/Reuters.

Everything Everywhere All At Once beat nine other nominees for Best Picture, including Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick.

The movie had been widely tipped to win Best Picture, having drawn sustained praise for its inventive depiction of immigrant identity through the concept of the multiverse. The film also picked up awards for best director and original screenplay.

The film’s female lead, Michelle Yeoh, was selected as Best Actor (Female). Brendan Fraser won the male equivalent for his heartrending performance in Darren Aronofky’s The Whale.

The second biggest winner was Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which won in several technical categories as well as International Feature Film.

Michelle Yeoh at the Oscars. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

