Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra uses counter-casting to hard-sell an odd couple story. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a gruff wedding planner who has promised never to make the same mistake as his clients. Part of the reason that Siddiqui’s Jogi stays away from matrimony is the brood of six women in his household. Yet, Siddiqui’s Jogi finds it hard to resist the wild child Dimple (Neha Sharma) – and she, him.

Dimple hires Jogi to ruin her upcoming wedding with the painfully earnest Lallu (Mahaakshay Chakraborty). The ploy involves the criminal Chaudhary (Sanjay Mishra) and a pair of police inspectors named Yadav (Vishwanath Chatterjee and Ghanshyam Garg). With the help of his friend Manu (Rohit Chaudhary), Jogi tries to rescue Dimple while getting tied up in knots himself.

The broad comedy, with flashes of sharp screwball humour by writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali, creates an agreeable sense of mayhem. A host of minor characters turn up to provide a welcome distraction from the Siddiqui-Sharma coupling, which never quite takes off as the makers want to.

If Nawazuddin Siddiqui – looking a bit worse for the wear – is never quite convincing as a man who declares that he will make a great friend with benefits, Neha Sharma’s small-town glam and exaggerated attitude isn’t endearing either. The leads are always better off hamming away, delivering lines at a high pitch and leaping from one farcical situation to the next.

The movie works in bits and bobs, powered by Bhopal’s dialogue and the sporting performances. Among the valuable players are Mahaakshay Chakraborty as the dweeby Lallu, Sanjay Mishra as the befuddled criminal, and Rohit Chaudhary as Jogi’s lovelorn buddy. There isn’t enough in here to justify 121-minute duration. Jogi finds himself running around in circles, as does the film itself.