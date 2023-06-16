If Sam Hargrave’s Extraction had a 12-minute fight sequence that unfolded over a single take, the sequel does one better. An astounding 21-minute set-piece of mayhem, which breaks out in a prison and continues on a fast-moving train, is the highlight of Extraction 2.

Hargrave’s experience in stunt direction serves him very well in Extraction 2, which is out on Netflix. The new chapter is better staged and written than its predecessor while remaining true to its limited scope: to provide near-nonstop visceral action with nods to family ties.

Joe Russo’s screenplay, based on the graphic novel Ciudad, takes off from where the previous movie ended. The mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is recovering from wounds suffered during his last operation, in which he freed an Indian hostage from his Bangladeshi captors. The rest-and-recuperation routine barely suits Tyler. Even an adorable dog can’t improve the already-gruff Tyler’s lousy mood.

A new job arrives courtesy a mysterious employer (Idris Elba), one that involves characters from his past. It involves breaking Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her children out of a prison. The blowback from Ketevan’s brother-in-law Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani) is swift and deadly. The fact that Tyler, his partner Yaz (Golshifteh Farahani) and Yaz’s brother Nik (Adam Bessa) have prepared for every contingency except the one getaway vehicle that matters makes Zurab’s job a bit easier.

Between the intricately choreographed gun battles, there is enough time to address Tyler’s troubled relationship with his ex-wife Mia (Olga Kurylenko). The emotional scenes are as disposable in this kind of a movie as are the various extras who line up to be maimed or shot.