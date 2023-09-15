Leading Hindi cinema producer Yash Raj Films and the streaming service Netflix announced a multi-year partnership on films and web series on Friday. Two projects have been officially announced under this partnership: the limited web series The Railway Men, about the Bhopal gas leak tragedy, and the film Maharaj, which stars Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.

Netflix recently premiered YRF’s docuseries The Romantics, which explored the legacy of the company’s founder Yash Chopra. “Yash Raj Films have defined the essence of Indian film-making,” Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said in a press statement. “Together, we are confident that we can entertain the world with quality films and series like never before.”

The Railway Men is a tale of the “unsung heroes” who came to the rescue of the people of Bhopal affected by a deadly gas leak at the Union Carbide plant in 1984. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the show stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan.

Siddharth P Malhotra’s Maharaj marks the feature debut of Junaid Khan. He stars along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The synopsis describes Maharaj as “an incredible David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s”, about a journalist who uncovers a scandal.

“This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages too,” Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films said in the press statement.