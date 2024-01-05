Reading
-
1
India’s ambitious river linking plan could flood water bodies with invasive species
-
2
Wrestling: Junior wrestlers launch protests against Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat
-
3
From the autobiography: The founder of Kalyan Jewellers reflects on the pros of going ‘hyper-local’
-
4
Watch: Baby elephant snuggles with mother in the forest after being reunited with her
-
5
Inside the Hindutva world of the men behind the fake threats to blow up the Ram temple
-
6
The story of a drug that India has failed to ban
-
7
Picture the song: When Hrithik Roshan conquered without dancing in ‘Khaabon Ke Parindey’
-
8
‘Panchak’ review: A half-spirited attack on superstition
-
9
‘And, the Stars Are Not Sufficient’: A poem by Meena Kandasamy
-
10
‘Still Life’: A poem by AK Ramanujan