Among the highlights for the Oscar nominations announced on Tuesday: 13 nominations for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer; director Martin Scorsese gets nominated for the tenth time for Killers of the Flower Moon; Margot Robbie is ignored for Actress in a Leading Role for Barbie.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig too was shut out of the Best Director category despite the comedy about the Mattel doll earning a billion dollars at the global box office. As Deadline put it: “...do you think the beloved and rule breaking blockbuster directed itself? Asking for a friend.”

While Indians or Indian-origin filmmakers were prominent at the 2023 Oscars, a single Indian-themed production was nominated this year. Nisha Pahuja, the Canadian-Indian director of The World Before Her, is among the five nominees in the Documentary Feature Film category. Pahuja’s To Kill a Tiger explores a Jharkhand family’s attempt to get justice for their teenaged daughter, who has been gang-raped.

The Oscars, organised by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony. Nearly 11,000 voters will weigh in on nominations across 23 categories.

Play To Kill a Tiger (2023).

Nolan’s Oppenheimer, about American nuclear Robert J Oppenheimer’s involvement in building the nuclear bomb that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, earned nods in heavy-hitting categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy), Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr) and Actress in a Supporting Role (Emily Blunt).

The next most-nominated film is Yorgos Lanthimos’s comedy Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. The film’s 11 nominations include Best Picture, Best Director and Actress in a Leading Role (for Stone).

Play Oppenheimer (2023).

Barbie has eight nominations, including for Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Supporting Actress (America Ferrera) and Adapted Screenplay (for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach).

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro bagged seven nominations, while American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest got five nominations each.

Apart from Gerwig, the snubs included Emerald Fennel’s satire Saltburn and Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading actor category for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Play Maestro (2023).

Here is the complete list of nominations.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Play Poor Things (2023).

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Play Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Play The Holdovers (2023).

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December, screenplay by Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Past Lives, Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Barbie, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Cinematography

El Condes, Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Play Anatomy of a Fall (2023).

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Senechal

The Holdovers, Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Production Design

Barbie, production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon, production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon, production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer, production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things, production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Play The Zone of Interest.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda, Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel

Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow, Ana Lopez-Puigcerver, David Marti and Montse Ribe

Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Sound

The Creator, Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro, Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest, Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Play Society of the Snow.

Original Score

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Original Song

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren

I’m Just Ken from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George

What Was I Made For? from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger, Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between, S Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nai Nai & Wai Po, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Play What Was I Made For, Barbie (2023).

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki

Elemental, Peter Sohn

Nimona, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Robot Dreams, Pablo Berger

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K Thompson

Live Action Short Film

The After, Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible, Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune, Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue, Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Play The Boy and the Heron.

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme, Stephanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Visual Effects

The Creator, Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould