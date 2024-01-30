Reading
1
What if the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been a part of Burma, not India?
2
In his new book, Raghuram Rajan examines why manufacturing has become so difficult in India
3
Two emperors, one India: Akbar and Modi share a single-minded focus on power – but nothing more
4
How to lead an ethical life despite setbacks – as inspired by Gandhi’s philosophy
5
Manipur: Three ‘armed’ Meiteis killed in gunfight with Kuki group
6
Canada: Cap on international students won’t help as they aren’t to blame for medical, housing crises
7
Why rapes by policemen make former police commissioner of Mumbai Julio Ribeiro feel ‘like a worm’
8
Judge vs Judge: How the Calcutta High Court got caught up in the state’s politics
9
‘Karmma Calling’ review: The screen version of junk food
10
Elizabeth Lhost’s ‘Everyday Islamic Law and the Making of Modern South Asia’ wins Karwaan Book Award