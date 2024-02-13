Reading
Top updates: Haryana Police fires tear gas at farmers attempting to breach barricades to reach Delhi
‘Unemployed for six months, nothing here for me’: Indians risk ‘Dunki’ route to chase American Dream
How Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and fortune, is depicted in Jainism and Buddhism
Centre cancelled 102 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and May 2023: Report
Uttarakhand madrasa at centre of violence was demolished without a court order
How the easy availability of new spices, condiments and recipes changed food trends in India
16-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, third case this year
Why the police investigation into Mira Road violence has left Muslims with little hope of justice
Why farmers from Punjab and Haryana are marching to Delhi again
When Tagore’s grandnephew was arrested in Germany over a plot to kill Hitler