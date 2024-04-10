-
1
A brief history of Patanjali’s dangerous claims
-
2
An Allahabad HC judge is using morality norms to deny protection to live-in couples
-
3
‘Junk EVMs, bring back ballot’: Cloud of mistrust hangs over polls in western UP
-
4
Electoral bonds: Black money for political parties remains the elephant in the room
-
5
Centre directs YouTube to take down ‘National Dastak’ from its platform
-
6
‘Maidaan’ review: A halfway-there portrait of brilliant football coach Syed Abdul Rahim
-
7
A new biography profiles Nandini Satpathy, the former Odisha chief minister and fiction writer
-
8
Indian architecture: What was the influence of colonial styles on Indian bungalows?
-
9
High funding but poor results: Bangladesh struggles with Bengal tiger conservation
-
10
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ trailer: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi star in film about modern marriage