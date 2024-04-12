-
1
Pre-poll survey finds support for religious pluralism, decreasing trust in Election Commission
-
2
Elections are India's greatest festival – so why is this one so dull?
-
3
View from the Margins: A Lepcha activist describes the destructive development in Sikkim
-
4
Not concerned just about Patanjali, but about all FMCG firms deceiving customers, says Supreme Court
-
5
By Paulo Coelho: A new book of parables on faith, self-reflection, and transformation
-
6
Why do many Ayurvedic doctors consider bhang a ‘medicine’? A new book tries to find answers
-
7
House in disorder: Chaos at Indian Olympic Association casts shadow over Paris 2024 preparations
-
8
A brief history of Patanjali’s dangerous claims
-
9
Hindus need approval before converting to Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, says Gujarat government
-
10
International Booker Prize 2204: Read the opening passages of the six shortlisted novels