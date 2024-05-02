-
1
‘Physical building of WhatsApp University’: Satire on viral video of Galgotias University students
-
2
Faltering economy, poor citizens, South Asia’s bully: The reality of India’s global ambitions
-
3
Shifting goalposts: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey needs to come clean on the ISL not having relegation
-
4
‘Heeramandi’ review: Lahore Luxe tawaif saga runs on empty
-
5
Why are so many young Indians trading in cryptocurrency, especially in tier-two cities?
-
6
Sugar in Nestlé baby food sold in African countries shows how corporations influence public policy
-
7
‘Naach Ga Ghuma’ review: Soft landings in saga of a woman and her missing maid
-
8
Remembering writer Paul Auster (1947-2024) with a reading list of his novels, memoirs, translations
-
9
Why are concerns being raised about the Election Commission’s voter turnout data?
-
10
Watch: Argentinian woman is crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires at 60