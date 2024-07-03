Reading
-
1
Why India’s food norms fail to detect pesticide in spices
-
2
Open letter to India’s young doctors and medical aspirants: Don’t give up on your dreams
-
3
How a tailor found himself in years of captivity while seeking the origin of the Brahmaputra river
-
4
True patriots be damned: Medha Patkar’s conviction and more than 20 years of inconvenient questions
-
5
Michel Foucault died in 1984, but his philosophy still speaks to a world saturated with social media
-
6
‘Barzakh’ trailer: A man marries his lover’s ghost in show starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed
-
7
Why did Bal Gangadhar Tilak start a ‘private English school’ in the late 19th century?
-
8
A new book of classical Indian literature shows the connections between various literary traditions
-
9
‘We don’t trust Manipur government’: SC criticises state for not taking Kuki undertrial to hospital
-
10
‘I pray because I do not know what else to do’: Writer Jerry Pinto’s poem for Palestine