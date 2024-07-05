Reading
1
How Adivasis in Jharkhand are taking the leap into entrepreneurship
2
‘Mirzapur’ season 3 review: Amidst an all-out uncivil war, some grace notes
3
As UK’s Labour wins big, its manifesto seeks closer ties with India in trade, security and more
4
Why Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid has been in jail since August 2019
5
Why Adivasi politicians have begun dominating Odisha’s politics
6
POCSO being misused against teenagers in consensual relationships, says Allahabad High Court
7
‘Kill’ review: A superbly crafted, one-way ticket to slaughter
8
How a tailor found himself in years of captivity while seeking the origin of the Brahmaputra river
9
Digital multi-tasking is causing us to lose sleep, rewiring our brains and disrupting focus
10
‘Amar Colony’ review: A stilted exploration of dysfunctional families