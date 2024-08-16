Anand Ekarshi’s Malayalam-language Aattam was named the Best Feature Film at the 70th National Film Awards that were announced today in Delhi. Ekarshi’s film revolves around an ad hoc trial that ensues among members of a drama troupe after an actress is sexually assaulted. Aattam also won Ekarshi the best screenplay award and the top editing prize for Mahesh Bhuvanend.

Disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the National Film Awards are running majorly behind schedule. The honours announced today recognise feature and non-feature productions examined by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2022, which explains why Aattam qualifies despite being released in cinemas in 2024.

Sooraj Barjatya was named best director for the Hindi film Uunchai, about a group of senior citizens who embark on a risky mountaineering expedition. Uunchai also won Neena Gupta the Best Actress in a Supporting Role prize.

The first part of Mani Ratnam’s period epic Ponniyin Selvan won awards for Best Tamil film, cinematography (for Ravi Varman), background score (for AR Rahman) and sound design (Anand Krishnamoorti).

Rahul V Chittella’s Gulmohar, led by Manoj Bajpayee as a Delhi businessman with a family secret, was named Best Hindi film. Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee won the Best Dialogue award too. Gulmohar was premiered directly on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

The award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment went to Kannada director Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Shetty was named the best actor for his performance as a villager who gets animated by the spirit of a forest deity. Kantara was also named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The best actress award was shared by Manasi Parekh for Viral Shah’s Gujarati film Kutch Express and Nithya Menen for Mithran Jawahar’s Tamil movie Thiruchitrambalam. Kutch Express also won awards for Niki Joshi’s costumes and was named the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

Other awards in the language categories went to Paresh Mokashi’s Vaalvi (Marathi), Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F. Chapter 2 (Kannada), Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2 (Telugu), Kaushik Ganguly’s Kaberi Antardhan (Bengali), Mukesh Gautam’s Baghi Di Dhee (Punjab), Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka for Daman (Odia), Tharun Moorthy’s Saudi Velakka CC.225 (Malayalam) and Kulanandini Mahanta’s Emuthi Puthi (Assamese).

Pramod Kumar’s Haryanvi-language Fouja was named best debut film. Lyricist Naushad Sadar Khan picked up an award for the song Salaami from Fouja.

The make-up and production design awards were won by Somenath Kundu and Ananda Addhya respectively for Anik Dutta’s Aparajito.

Pritam was picked as best music director for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Arijit Singh won the male playback singing award for the much-derided Kesariya from Mukerji’s fantasy adventure.

In the female playback singing category, Bombay Jayashri was honoured for Chaayum Veyil from Saudi Velakka CC.225.

In the non-feature film categories, Sohil Vaidya’s Murmurs of the Jungle was named best documentary. Siddhant Sarin’s Ayena was chosen as the best non-feature film.

Miriam Chandy Menacherry was picked as best director for her human trafficking-themed documentary From the Shadows. Nabapan Deka’s Xunyota won in the short film section. Basti Dinesh Shenoy’s Madhanytara was named best debut film in the non-feature category.