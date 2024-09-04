Reading
-
1
This cookbook traces the history and purpose of traditional utensils used in South Indian cooking
-
2
Why the Supreme Court criticised the delay in bail for Opposition leaders in Delhi liquor case
-
3
Interview: What the Kerala film industry needs to do to fix its problems
-
4
Challenge to restore land degraded by coal mining in India, finds study
-
5
‘Manvat Murders’ trailer: A cop investigates ritual killings in Marathi show based on an actual case
-
6
A new book on video culture examines the phenomenon of wedding photos – and later, videos – in India
-
7
Anti-Adani protests in Kenya could transform into public anger against India: Congress
-
8
India is losing the taste for toddy
-
9
Bulldozer injustice: Domicide doesn’t just destroy homes – it turns homelands hostile
-
10
Mumbai’s ageing buildings need renovation – not redevelopment