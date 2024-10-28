Reading
1
Opinion: How performative outrage on social media is hampering Indian Muslims
2
How the invasive water hyacinth is helping build livelihoods – with an ecological bonus
3
‘Not the Rama we’re familiar with’: The different Ramayanas across South-East Asia
4
‘The caste order has not changed’: Anger among BJP’s Bahujan cadre in UP
5
In her memoir, wrestler Sakshi Malik talks about her body image issues and how she’s overcoming them
6
India ranked 176 out of 180 in 2024 Global Nature Conservation Index
7
887 academics condemn ‘vindictive harassment’ of faculty member by IIM-Bangalore
8
‘Our Bones in Your Throat’: A savage campus novel that takes the culture of bullying head-on
9
Hockey, Sultan of Johor Cup: India win bronze with win over New Zealand
10
‘Melissa’ or ‘Rahul’: Which prospective ‘PhD student’ did Australian academics reply to?