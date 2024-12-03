Reading
-
1
Start the week with a film: The original ‘The Day of the Jackal’ is a nail-biting thriller
-
2
Myanmar is on the brink. Can it be saved from splintering?
-
3
King cobra has four distinct species, finds new study
-
4
Harsh Mander: Temples, mosques, courts and the judgements of history
-
5
Why the Great Nicobar project could spell doom for the island’s unique fauna
-
6
Why tiny Vanuatu has gone to the ICJ demanding climate justice for all vulnerable nations
-
7
Why India must decolonise the rigid naming format required for official documents
-
8
In a new book, a habit coach offers tips on how to manage time effectively without burning out
-
9
In her memoir, Meena Bindra recalls how a Rs-8000 loan helped her start the clothing brand BIBA
-
10
Indian legal initiatives for the disabled that could have been transformative – but faltered