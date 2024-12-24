Reading
-
1
Who was Santram, the forgotten Shudra radical who critiqued caste and advocated reform?
-
2
In Bangladesh, a concert shows how creative freedom could transform the beleaguered nation
-
3
Haruki Murakami and the challenge of translating Japanese’s many words for ‘I’
-
4
An 83-year-old short story by Jorge Luis Borges portends a bleak future for the internet
-
5
How petha became a part of Indian Christmas
-
6
Can understanding the science of bubbles help us understand how humans speak? Yes, say physicists
-
7
Why switching up your workout every few weeks is key to improving fitness
-
8
Five ways to lower your chances of developing cancer – according to an oncologist
-
9
Shyam Benegal (1934-2024): The conscience keeper of Indian cinema
-
10
11 arrested in Delhi for aiding illegal immigration from Bangladesh