Reading
-
1
After 90 years, Agra gharana has moved out of its home in Mumbai
-
2
The photography expeditions of an Italian in the mighty Himalayas
-
3
‘Beggar’s Bedlam’: Nabarun Bhattacharya’s defiant, magic realist novel about class clashes in Bengal
-
4
‘Hindi Hindu Histories’: Fascinating accounts of four 20th-century outliers who imagined new futures
-
5
Why nod to Vedanta’s oil exploration plans in wildlife sanctuary has stirred a debate in Nagaland
-
6
For children: Young Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar is not happy about his uncle CV Raman coming to stay
-
7
Soft-porn cinema and the making of Indian desire: Darshana Sreedhar Mini on her book ‘Rated A’
-
8
Start the week with a film: ‘The Order’ is a gripping film about America’s white militia problem
-
9
Man arrested for alleged attack on Hyderabad priest for rejecting help to establish ‘Ram Rajya’
-
10
ANI vs OpenAI: India’s copyright act is outdated. Can it deal with new legal conundrums?