Reading
1
For children: When the Greeks, Shakas, Parthians, and Kushanas made a pitstop in ancient India
2
How Adani bagged an energy project on India-Pak border for which defence rules were relaxed
3
Soft-porn cinema and the making of Indian desire: Darshana Sreedhar Mini on her book ‘Rated A’
4
A new order from Himachal’s forest department brings relief to pastoralists – but only partially
5
Is your digestion fast or slow? Find out with the ‘sweetcorn test’ and what it means
6
Chhattisgarh High Court acquits man accused of causing death of wife due to rape
7
Rush Hour: Adani bagged project after defence rules were relaxed, SC criticises ‘freebies’ and more
8
‘The Secret of the Shiledars’ review: An amateurish hunt for Shivaji’s hidden treasure
9
‘Hindi Hindu Histories’: Fascinating accounts of four 20th-century outliers who imagined new futures
10
After 90 years, Agra gharana has moved out of its home in Mumbai