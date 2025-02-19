Reading
-
1
How India’s shift to a car-centric transport model is derailing national mobility
-
2
Harsh Mander: Why Indian Muslims live apart
-
3
BJP leader Rekha Gupta to be next Delhi CM
-
4
UP CM claims water at Maha Kumbh is ‘fit for drinking’, denies reports of faecal contamination
-
5
Why Indian farmers can’t escape the trap of monocropping
-
6
Women’s enrollment in higher education soars but not in STEM courses
-
7
Why is Google Maps misdirecting users in India?
-
8
‘The Other Mohan’: A gripping tale of not just the Empire but of lives buried in historical records
-
9
‘Writing is a journey inside your head and sometimes the outside world is an obstacle’: Defne Suman
-
10
Callisthenics or the gym – what’s better for strength training?