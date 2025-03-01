Reading
-
1
‘The way a sari is worn is a living dictionary of India’s stories’: Cultural historian Malvika Singh
-
2
How did Nehru feel equally at ease in the worlds of science, architecture, law and literature?
-
3
A new book recounts how 21-year-old Satyam Gandhi cleared the UPSC examinations on the first try
-
4
All that’s gluten-free isn’t so great for health
-
5
Five years on, has India forgotten the victims of the Delhi riots?
-
6
Seven centuries on, Delhi is still resounding with the legacy of Amir Khusrau
-
7
March nonfiction: Six recently published titles that explore crucial moments of Indian history
-
8
Lessons from India’s sex worker activists on surviving USAID freeze
-
9
‘Courtesy of Criticism’: Literary critic Kirtinath Kurtkoti’s essays exhibit his capacious vision
-
10
‘Dabba Cartel’ review: Overcooked serving of Bad Pharma and the drug trade