Sean Baker’s Anora swept the Oscars on Sunday, winning five awards, including for Best Picture and Directing. Baker’s acclaimed tragicomedy about a stripper’s disastrous entanglement with the dissolute son of a Russian billionaire triumphed in five out of the six categories in which it was nominated.
Anora trumped Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, about a Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who struggles to find work and meaning after emigrating to America. Corbet’s ambitious epic won its lead actor Adrien Brody the Actor in a Leading Role award. Brody had previously won the same award for The Pianist (2002).
The Brutalist also win Oscars for music and cinematography.
Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, which had the highest number of nominations – 13 in all – won only two, for Zoe Saldana as Actress in a Supporting Role and Original Song. The film’s campaign was derailed after lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon was found to have made Islamophobic and racist tweets in the past.
While Gascon was present at the ceremony, which was hosted by Conan O’Brien, she didn't walk the red carpet.
Edward Berger’s Conclave, about a fictional election to elect a new Pope at the Vatican, won a single award, for Peter Straughn’s Writing (Adapted Screenplay).
Other prominent winners included Mikey Madison for the leading role in Anora and Kieran Culkin for Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain.
The International Feature Film Oscar went to Brazilian director Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here, set during Brazil’s brutal dictatorship. The film’s lead Fernanda Torres was also nominated for an acting award for playing a woman who investigates her husband’s sudden disappearance.
India was represented at the Oscars by Anuja in the live action short category. Adam J Graves’s film follows the dreams of two girls employed in a garment factory in Delhi. Anuja lost out to Victoria Warmerdam’s science fiction-themed I’m Not a Robot.
The 97th Academy Awards is one of the most political events in recent times, with several the nominated films reflecting global conflicts in one way or another. The ceremony took place in the shadow of recent devastating fires in Los Angeles, Donald Trump’s re-election as President, Israel’s war on Palestinie, and anxieties about pay parity and the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.
The winning entries included political statements. The film that spoke directly about the latest Israel-Palestine conflagration won the Documentary Feature Film award. No Other Land, made by Israeli and Palestinian activists Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, explores forced displacement and Israeli military aggression in the West Bank.
In his acceptance speech, Yuval Abraham criticised America’s foreign policy towards Israel, while also emphasising the need for peaceful solution. “We are intertwined,” Abraham said. “We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together our voices are stronger. We see each other – the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people which must end; the Israeli hostages, brutally taken in the crime of October 7th, which must be freed.”
There were other efforts to stand up to Trump. “I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” Zoe Saldana said. Present Daryl Hannah yelled out “Slava Ukraine” (Glory to Ukraine). The Brutalist actor Guy Pearce wore a white dove-shaped brooch in support of Palestine.
Sean Baker was clearly the man of the moment. Apart from directing Anora, he also wrote and edited the Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.
The 54-year-old director thanked the sex worker community as well as made a strong pitch for watching films on the big screen. In his “battle cry”, Baker said, “We are all here tonight because we love movies. Where did we fall in love with movies? At the movie theatre.”
Baker was given the award by Quentin Tarantino, who had previously cast Mikey Madison in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
“Filmmakers keep making films for the big screen, I know I will,” Baker added. “Distributors, please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films. Parents, introduce your children to feature films in movie theatres and you will be moulding the next generation of movie lovers and filmmakers. And for all of us, when we can please watch movies in a theatre and let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”
In India, Anora can be rented from Prime Video, ZEE5 and and BookMyShow Stream.
Here is the complete list of winners.
Best Picture
Winner: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Directing
Winner: Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Winner: Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; co-written by Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Winner: Peter Straughan, Conclave
James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Lea Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi, Emilia Perez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing
Actress in a Leading Role
Winner: Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actor in a Leading Role
Winner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
International Feature Film
Winner: Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here (Brazil)
Magnus von Horn’s The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez (France)
Mohammed Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Gints Zilbalodis’s Flow (Latvia)
Documentary Feature Film
Winner: No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Live Action Short Film
Winner: I’m Not a Robot
A Lien
Also nominated
Anuja
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Animated Feature Film
Winner: Flow by Gints Zilbalodis
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Short Film
Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Film Editing
Winner: Sean Baker, Anora
David Jancso, The Brutalist
Nick Emerson, Conclave
Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
Myron Kerstein, Wicked
Cinematography
Winner: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez
Ed Lachman, Maria
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
Production Design
Winner: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, Wicked
Judy Becker, The Brutalist
Suzie Davis, Conclave
Patrice Vermette, Dune: Part Two
Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu
Costume Design
Winner: Paul Tazewell, Wicked
Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown
Lisy Christl, Conclave
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Linda Muir, Nosferatu
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance
Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado, A Different Man
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Emilia Perez
David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth, Wicked
Sound
Winner: Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill, Dune: Part Two
Tod A Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco, A Complete Unknown
Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Maxence Dussere, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta, Emilia Perez
Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis, Wicked
Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Leffert, The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Winner: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two
Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan, Alien: Romulus
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs, Better Man
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould, Wicked
Music (Original Score)
Winner: Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Original Song
Winner: El Mal from Emilia Perez
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Perez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
