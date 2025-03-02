The 97th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, will take place a few hours from now in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by talk show host Conan O’Brien. The ceremony will be streamed in India from 5am onwards on JioHotstar and JioCinema.

The competition is tough for the movies, documentaries and animated productions that were released in 2024. Among the frontrunners for Best Picture – the most prestigious award – are Sean Baker’s Anora, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Edward Berger’s Conclave.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, which had the highest number of nominations – 13 in all – was a frontrunner too, until a controversy derailed its campaign. To find out more, watch the video below.