Also read:
In music-themed ‘Chamak’, looking for the ‘spirit of Punjab’ beyond its stereotypes
Probe wildlife exports to Gujarat’s Vantara zoo, says South African animal protection group
Delhi court says Sharjeel Imam ‘kingpin’ of 2019 Jamia violence, frames charges
The complex story of the first British Indian to win an Olympic medal
The line between police and vigilante blurs
Why a push for cleaner air is bad news for Mumbai’s iconic pao
Is social media an ‘addiction’? This study looked at bodily responses while scrolling Instagram
Why the revival of a 46-year-old anti-conversion law has pushed Arunachal Pradesh into turmoil
Podcast: In the life and times of Victor Sassoon, an uncanny resemblance to today’s world in flux
Maharashtra: Hindu-run jhatka mutton shops to be certified, announces minister
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis supports call for removing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb
Also read:
In music-themed ‘Chamak’, looking for the ‘spirit of Punjab’ beyond its stereotypes