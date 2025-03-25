Reading
1
Bengaluru traffic: What’s really causing the bottleneck
2
How one man is battling to save the Dwarka forest in Delhi
3
Writer Rana Dasgupta wins $175,000 Windham-Campbell Prize
4
‘Grass lives next to grass’: Arvind Krishna Mehrotra on Jnanpith winner Vinod Kumar Shukla’s poetry
5
After mob attacks venue that hosted Kunal Kamra, social media pokes fun at thin-skinned politicians
6
Start the week with a film: ‘A Hard Day’ is a breathless, breathtaking thriller
7
Rajnikumar Pandya (1938-2025): A Gujarati writer fascinated by Hindi film music – and its creators
8
India’s credit rating anomaly: Why the country’s economic, fiscal performance merit an upgrade
9
Full text: I don’t fear the mob, says comedian Kunal Kamra amid row over joke about Eknath Shinde
10
How the Valmiki Ramayana is almost an encyclopaedia of Indian civilisation