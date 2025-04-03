Reading
-
1
With the Waqf Bill, the state brings a legal bulldozer to minority rights
-
2
In a new book, violinist L Subramaniam looks at how Carnatic music developed over the centuries
-
3
In the injustice of Bhutan’s ‘mindfulness city’, a plea to King Jigme Khesar
-
4
Kele ki machchli, moong dal ke shami kebab, atte ka keema: The faux ‘meat’ dishes of Kayasth cuisine
-
5
Lok Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill with 288 votes in favour
-
6
A walk down the memory lane of my cinema-obsessed youth
-
7
United States imposes 26% reciprocal tariffs on India
-
8
How the attacks on Kunal Kamra undermine the freedoms of all Indians
-
9
Happy but don’t expect police to file FIR, says man who secured court order against Kapil Mishra
-
10
‘All regional languages should get equal parity’: The Hindi-Tamil tussle in TN has a long history