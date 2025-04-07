Reading
-
1
A new book examines the role of the Indian man at home, and his dependence on his family and wife
-
2
Beyond the hype, millet cultivation is a challenge
-
3
This book shows how vast the creator and influencer economy is, and why brands need to tap into it
-
4
‘Quality translation is important to increase readership’: AJ Thomas, editor of ‘100 Indian Stories’
-
5
‘Sita in Exile’: A novel about gender expectations of women in the Ramayana (and the modern world)
-
6
Ramachandra Guha: Ignored by the ‘national’ media, a disaster is unfolding in Great Nicobar
-
7
A new book studies ancient texts and ideas to identify six systems of Indian philosophy
-
8
DMK MP moves Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Act
-
9
India’s passport ranking drops to 148 among 199 countries
-
10
Start the week with a film: A colour-coded final exit in ‘The Room Next Door’