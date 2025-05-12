Franco Amore is getting ready to quit the Milan police force after a 35-year stint. He has his retirement speech ready. He even has a post-retirement job waiting for him. What could go wrong?

The timing, for one. Last Night of Amore (2023) is all about bad timing – the future boss who wants Franco to carry out a task even before he has officially ceased to be a cop, the wrong moves made during a routine drop, Franco’s own haste to give his family the life he has never been able to afford.

Andrea Di Stefano’s stylish Italian thriller is out on Prime Video and can also be rented from BookMyShow Stream. The 124-minute film jumbles up its timeline, moving between a tense situation that unfolds over a single night and the events that lead to the standoff.

Last Night of Amore pays visual homage to Stefano Sollima’s moody neo-noir dramas about corruption and moral choices (among these, Adagio is available on Netflix). In the opening sequence of Last Night of Amore, cameras glide over Milan, eventually moving downwards into Franco’s apartment, where his wife Viviana is waiting for him.

The pursuit of the high life is what gets Franco into trouble. He has been running a side hustle by driving around his acquaintance Cosimo. When Cosimo proposes an assignment for the Chinese businessman Zhang, Franco signs up along with his colleague Dino (Francesco Di Leva).

Franco’s moment of truth – the realisation that he stands to lose his carefully built-up credibility – is incredibly shot and edited. Di Stefano’s examination of the wages of temptation has a raft of sharp performances, especially by Linda Caridi as Franco’s supportive spouse. Such films usually relegate female characters to the sidelines, but Caridi’s Viviana proves indispensable to the plotting.

Renowned Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, a veteran of crime thrillers, is terrific in the lead role. Favino, who also stars in Adagio, memorably portrays Franco’s watchful ways and his fortitude when his luck turns rotten.

The night is indeed long for Franco Amore, but it doesn’t feel so in Pierfrancesco Favino’s company.

