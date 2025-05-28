Reading
A new book sets out to trace the roots of modern languages back to one ancient tongue
A border ran through it: The life and lonely death of an 80-year-old Kashmiri man
In Raj Khosla biography, a portrait of a director as a ‘gloriously flawed human being’
NGOs that receive foreign funding cannot publish news content, says home ministry
Assam teacher allegedly picked up from detention centre, pushed out of India along Bangladesh border
It’s not just Dharavi. For years, Mumbai’s poor have been banished to a life near a garbage dump
SC orders Assam human rights panel to probe alleged staged gunfights by police
Harsh Mander: The message from the persecution of Ali Khan Mahmudabad
Bombay HC seeks EC response to plea seeking CCTV footage from seat won by Devendra Fadnavis
‘I want all people to be nothing else but Indians’: Shashi Tharoor on BR Ambedkar’s vision