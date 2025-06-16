Reading
-
1
Goa’s ‘taxi mafia’: What tourists need to know
-
2
How reliable are the rankings of India's top IITs and IIMs?
-
3
The unravelling of Byju’s billion-dollar empire
-
4
Should you start your workout with cardio or weights? A new study finally has an answer
-
5
Ten years since Charles Correa’s passing, his buildings remind us that he was ahead of his time
-
6
Ramachandra Guha: Memories of the Emergency, 50 years after authoritarianism was vanquished
-
7
Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA confirms identities of 87 of those killed
-
8
‘The Last Time I Saw You’: A compelling portrait of an artist grappling with the loss of his muse
-
9
Start the week with a film: Why ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ is and isn’t about boxing
-
10
A new book shows how energy companies are creating commercial nuclear power to tackle climate change