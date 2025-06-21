Also read:
‘KD’ movie review: An 80-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy go on a life-altering adventure
A new self-help book recommends ways to step out of the comfort zone and take on new challenges
The JCB Prize for Literature has shut down. What else has ended with it?
Supreme Court stopped ‘bulldozer justice’, executive cannot be judge and jury: CJI Gavai
Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death in train after dispute about seat
‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan stars in a bucket list comedy
For children: Four friends are on a camping trip in a grand amusement park, but something is fishy
Some want Israel to use Lanka-style brutality against Hamas – ignoring the strategy’s true costs
Scroll Adda: ‘Secular forces fixate on footnotes, Hindutva gets how Indians deal with history’
Can Zohran Mamdani, the first South Asian to run to be New York mayor, pull off an upset?
The paradox of English: It is both a foreign tongue and a deeply embedded Indian language
Also read:
‘KD’ movie review: An 80-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy go on a life-altering adventure