A first look of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-parter Ramayana provides the slightest of peeks into his version of the epic. Most of the three-odd minutes of the teaser are devoted to explaining the context for Rama’s epic clash with Ravana.

Ramayana is tipped to be a Lord of The Rings-style production with a huge scale and extensive visual effects. The tagline “Our Truth. Our History.” emphasises the movie’s ambition to be definitive, binding even, on viewers.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Only Kapoor and Yash are visible in the promo, and barely.

The production between Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Monster Mind Creations has music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Filmed for IMAX, Ramayana will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027.