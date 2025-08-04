Reading
-
1
Why the number of bus users in Mumbai and Delhi has plummeted
-
2
Why ‘Su From So’ has gone from under-the-radar Kannada film to a breakout hit
-
3
Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor shows Indian democracy is ‘reeling’ away
-
4
How the Rann of Kutch became essential to the Indus Basin conflicts between India and Pakistan
-
5
Kazuo Ishiguro won the Nobel Prize for making us cry. But, ‘Never Let Me Go’ should make us angry
-
6
Is the Bangladesh Nationalist Party being co-opted into the regime it denounced?
-
7
Pulitzer Prize for biography: ‘Every Living Thing’ charts the tension between two types of ‘genius’
-
8
Trump says he will ‘substantially’ raise tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases
-
9
10,000 steps a day isn’t the magic number you need to stay healthy
-
10
Urban immobility: Why the Mumbai Metro is failing to take off