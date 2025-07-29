Reading
-
1
Why a court ban on encrypted email service Proton Mail has sparked digital privacy fears
-
2
Literature, icons, history: How Indian nationhood was built through local languages
-
3
Indian states are racking up debt, but it’s a problem if they can’t manage their economies
-
4
‘In our house of the omnipresent / we are more than vaastu compliant’: Mani Rao’s new book of poems
-
5
Book excerpt: How Anupam Kher overcame the odds to make his passion project ‘Tanvi the Great’
-
6
Bomb claim on UK flight: Man who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ arrested, identified as Abhay Nayak
-
7
Pahalgam’s aftermath in Assam: Terror charges, jail for social media posts by Muslim men
-
8
Start the week with a film: In ‘Moonwalk’, Michael Jackson comes to Kerala
-
9
A new book tells beginners how to invest directly in stocks (instead of mutual fund schemes)
-
10
How I help my students understand the links between complex medieval history and today’s India