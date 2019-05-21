Tamil actor Dhanush’s Hollywood debut The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir will be released in India, the United States, the UK, Singapore and other countries on June 21, the actor announced on Tuesday. A Tamil version, titled Pakkiri, will also be released.

Delighted to share with all of you that my first International Film #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir is releasing in India, United States, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal on the 21st of June. Thrilled to share this very special journey with all my fans. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 21, 2019

Directed by Ken Scott (Sticky Fingers, Starbuck), the French-English bilingual is based on Romain Puertolas’s 2013 French bestseller The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The film traces the life of Mumbai-based street magician Ajatashatru Lavash Patel (Dhanush), who tricks people into believing that he has supernatural powers and convinces them to fund his trip to Paris. He ends up on an adventure across Europe after getting trapped in an Ikea closet.

The film’s cast includes Argentinean-French actress Berenice Bejo (The Artist, The Past), American actress Erin Moriarty, Somali-American actor Barkhad Abdi, and French actor-director Gerard Jugnot.

The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir had its world premiere in Paris last year and has been screened at the Norwegian International Film Festival 2018 and the Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival 2019, among others.