A new YouTube promo released by Disney shows Naomi Scott as Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, which will be released on Friday. The video also features Scott performing Speechless, a song centered on Jasmine. Ritchie’s live-action remake of Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as Genie, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Describing Jasmine as a strong woman “who knows her own mind”, Scott said the character has been given a “modern twist”.

Play Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (2019).

The film follows the tussle between the street urchin Aladdin and the malicious vizier Jafar for a magic lamp that contains a wish-fulfilling genie. Caught in between is princess Jasmine, Aladdin’s love. The story is based on a Middle Eastern folk tale in One Thousand and One Nights, also known as Arabian Nights.

Speechless, an original composition from Ritchie’s film, is a sweeping piano rock song with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and vocals by Scott. The full song was released by Disney on Tuesday.

Play Speechless from Aladdin (2019).

Also read:

Watch: Zayn and Zhavia Ward perform ‘A Whole New World’ for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Aladdin’ remake

‘Too late to reshoot?’ Thumbs down for Will Smith’s blue ‘hip-hop’ Genie from ‘Aladdin’