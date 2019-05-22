Indian actress Dimple Kapadia will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Deadline reported. Producer Warner Bros revealed the film’s title, Tenet, and cast on Wednesday. Joining existing cast members John David Washington (Blackkklansman), Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Clemence Poesy.

Tenet is an “action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”, with a screenplay by Nolan, and went into production on Wednesday, Deadline said. This is Nolan’s first film after the World War II drama Dunkirk (2017). Tenet is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020.

So cool .. Dimple Kapadia in A Chris Nolan Film ... wow https://t.co/IjrpV2XUdW — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2019

The film is being shot in seven countries, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Nolan is co-producing Tenet with Emma Thompson and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who also worked on Dunkirk. Nolan’s credits include Interstellar (2014), Inception (2012), The Dark Knight (2008) and Memento (2000). Kapadia was last seen in Welcome Back in 2015.

