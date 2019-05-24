Shahid Kapoor is down and out in the video of Bekhayali, the first song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. You come to mind even when there’s nothing on my mind, say Irshad Kamil’s lyrics. The Hindi-language remake of Vanga’s 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy is about Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) and the downward spiral his life takes after being separated from his lover, Preeti (Kiara Advani).

Sachet Tandon has sung the Sachet-Parampara composition, which begins as a mellow ballad and takes a turn towards guitar-heavy rock. The video shows Kabir Singh reminiscing about the good old days with Preeti and drowning his sorrows in alcohol. The film is set for a June 21 release.

Play Bekhayali, Kabir Singh.

